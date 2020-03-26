Farah Khan's strong message for celebrities sitting at home is worth seeing

It is a known fact that choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan is not afraid to speak her mind. At the time of a total blockade in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Farah Khan posted a video of herself on Instagram with a special request for other people in the industry. Since people were asked to stay home, various celebrities and netizens have been arguing over their training schedules to go to a giveaway. Some have even turned to their social networks to teach everyone some basic workouts that can happen at home.



But it seems that Farah Khan has not done too well, who is seen saying in the video that he asks the stars to stop publishing their training videos, since the situation is extremely delicate and not being able to train is not the only one problem of the world. Currently facing. He rightly added that there are bigger concerns that need to be addressed. He also added that if he sees another training video, he will not avoid following the person on social networks. Watch the video here …

On the job front, Farah's last director was Happy New Year and she was reportedly going to start working on the new version of Satte Pe Satta, for which she is willing to collaborate with Rohit Shetty.