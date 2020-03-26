Fantasy Football Ranking 2020: WR

Apparently, it's normal now for top-tier receivers to switch teams in the offseason. Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown got new shirts; the year before Brandin Cooks and Jarvis Landry moved out. This offseason DeAndre Hopkins was surprisingly sent out of Houston and Stefon Diggs went from one snowy place to another. These signings and operations, along with several notable quarterback moves, have rocked our 2020 fantasy football WR ranking.

%MINIFYHTML0131c3b3e4258442e68d7fcd3169811d11% %MINIFYHTML0131c3b3e4258442e68d7fcd3169811d12%

Hopkins, despite a team change, remains in second place. It's hard to move anyone ahead of Michael Thomas, although Hopkins' role in a more dynamic offense could lead to numbers similar to those of the NFL's season leader of receptions. Both are tacks and will be selected in the first round. Diggs shifted a bit now that he thinks he's seeing more targets in Buffalo, but a less accurate QB (and playing outside) doesn't seem to help. Diggs has more advantages now, but it's still a WR2. We also have his former teammate Adam Thielen at that level, but Thielen obviously has more perks now as well.

2020 FANTASY RATINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D / ST | Kicker

In fact, we moved Chris Godwin and Mike Evans after Tom Brady signed with the Bucs. Both are still high in our ranking, but Brady does not have the gun arm or attitude of Jameis Winston. The Bucs will likely be more efficient on offense, but that won't necessarily translate to bigger stats for their receivers. The same is true for Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who will no longer have Philip Rivers throwing it up for them.

T.Y. Hilton can now get passes from Rivers, but given Rivers' dwindling skill set, it's hard to know how much, if any, Hilton's numbers will improve. DJ. Moore gets a more efficient QB at Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina, but the addition of Robby Anderson could steal some goals. Julian Edelman falls on the list given the Pats' uncertain QB status, while Deebo Samuel and Will Fuller V of the "new No. 1,quot; move up after the departures of Emmanuel Sanders and Hopkins, respectively. We were cautious with both of them, and they may well continue to rise as they gain momentum during the offseason.

Overall, there were a lot of moves from our original WR classification out of season, and the draft will only complicate things even more. About a quarter of the league will have a new starting QB next season, and if you factor in some of the youngsters who didn't start all last season (Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins, etc.), it's more like a third of the league. That will only make it difficult to rank the WRs, regardless of all the movement in the position itself. As such, we'll continue to update this list after the draft and during the offseason, so check back for the latest.

Fantasy Football WR 2020 standings

Ratings based on no PPR scoring formats