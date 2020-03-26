Fantasy Football Ranking 2020: TE

%MINIFYHTML411885aae8b505e612b11373faf85a3a11% %MINIFYHTML411885aae8b505e612b11373faf85a3a12%

Closed ends rarely make headlines in the offseason. Movements affecting fantasy TE ratings are generally off the radar compared to other free agency news. For example, Philip Rivers signing with the Colts will always be much bigger news that Hayden Hurst will be traded to the Falcons, but when it comes to fantasy football, this latest move is just as important. After all, with Hurst sleeping instantly, there's a good chance it really starts for fantasy teams in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, while Rivers will be on fantasy banks.

Hurst was the biggest winner in our first series of offseason TE rankings, essentially replacing Austin Hooper, who lost a few spots after signing with Cleveland. Hooper has proven himself to be a capable TE, but his QB, offense and goal competition have been downgraded. At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Jonnu Smith from Tennessee (bye-bye, Delanie Walker), Jack Doyle from Indy (bye-bye, Eric Ebron), and Eric Ebron from Pittsburgh (hi, Ben Roethlisberger). They're all in better positions than most of last season, and everyone should see big potholes in the targets. You can also add Ian Thomas of Carolina to that list after Greg Olsen left for Seattle.

Just as important is the entire quarterback movement. Doyle earns a QB at Philip Rivers, who has always loved pitching to TEs while with the Chargers; O.J. Howard is in a similar spot with Tom Brady now in Tampa, but Bruce Arians' offense has never used tight end much, so it's unclear how much it really matters. Thomas also gets a new and more efficient QB in Carolina with Teddy Bridgewater.

Perhaps the biggest "loser,quot; of the offseason so far is Jared Cook in New Orleans. The addition of another highly capable possession receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, calculates eating his total goal. Given all the positive changes for the players mentioned above and Cook's already inconsistent nature, we moved him around several places. On the other hand, Kyle Rudolph raises after the loss of Stefon Diggs, but sophomore Irv Smith Jr. could eat his total goal, making it hard to get too excited for Rudolph.

There are several other potential sleepers that could gain momentum this offseason (Blake Jarwin, C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Eifert), but with TE looking as loaded as he has been in years, those players can't make it to the top 25, for now. There will be a lot of changes as we get closer to boot camp, so check back for the latest updates.

2020 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Ratings based on no PPR scoring formats