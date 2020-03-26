Fantasy Football Ranking 2020: RB

The NFL's free agency period didn't affect our 2020 fantasy RB rankings as much as some other positions, but some great running moves (David Johnson's trade, Todd Gurley's pitch, Melvin Gordon's signature in Denver. ) shook things up and changed some of the names throughout the different levels.

The biggest news at the top is that Derrick Henry stayed in Tennessee after the Titans put the franchise tag on him. Of course now fantasy owners have to worry about Henry holding on until he gets a long-term deal, but at least we know he'll be on an ideal offense when he's on the field. Future owners of Kenyan Drake and Austin Ekeler were also reassured by the departures of Johnson and Gordon, respectively.

Perhaps the biggest RB-related move of the offseason was the Rams' release of Gurley and the subsequent signing of the Falcons. Gurley went into a favorable situation as he should dominate the touches and get a fair amount of receptions, and there is now a chance that Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, or a draft pick will emerge as a sleeper in Los Angeles. On the other hand, Gordon moving to Denver just confuses an already crowded situation. Both Phillip Lindsay and Gordon lose something of value, while Royce Freeman falls completely off the radar.

Another move that could be overlooked is the signing of Jordan Howard in Miami. Howard should get most of the carries for the Dolphins, putting him in the RB2 discussion, while his defection from Philly opens the door for Miles Sanders to really explode. We're being cautious with our Sanders ranking for now, but he's the type of player who could gain a lot of momentum in the draft season. David Johnson is also back on the RB2 radar after going to the Texans, the team that resurrected Carlos Hyde's career last season.

Ronald Jones II was also able to see big positive momentum during the offseason after Peyton Barber signed with the Redskins. Tampa still needs offensive line help, but as an unquestionable starter, Jones has breakout potential. Similarly, Dare Ogunbowale could also take a hit in the PPR leagues given Tom Brady's propensity to pitch to runners. If Brady continues to show that trait despite being on a new offense, Tampa's backs become much more interesting.

Few positions see as much offseason ranking movement as RB. Sometimes it is justified (what happens in the draft); other times it relies solely on a bogus ADP draft and spurious training camp reports. Either way, when fantasy owners get excited about a certain guy, it's hard to slow down the urge. All of that is a way of saying that these ratings will change a lot between now and August, so check back for updates.

Fantasy Football RB 2020 standings

Ratings based on no PPR scoring formats