Fantasy Football Ranking 2020: Kicker

The free agency period really didn't rock our 2020 fantasy kicker rankings. But even if it did, who cares? No one cares about kicker ratings in March. In fact, nobody cares about kicker rankings in August. If we're really honest, nobody cares about kicker ratings until the last round of their draft, at which point they click on the "Kicker,quot; tab in their draft room and think, "Hey, Zane Gonzalez is so high Guess what I'll take then. "

But, if you're reading this, then you're really bored (aren't we all these days?) Or you're passionate about fantasy football kickers. Either way, we have you covered. We made a few changes to our initial set of offseason kicker classifications after the first free agent moves. For example, we moved Matt Gay up a bit, as Tampa's offense should be more efficient next year with Tom Brady in the center. Ka & # 39; aimi Fairbairn took a slight hit because the Houston offense lost its best player after sending DeAndre Hopkins.

Will these factors really make a difference? Maybe, maybe not. When it comes to kickers, it is almost impossible to predict who will see a lot of field goal attempts or hit a lot over 50 yarders, so he will look for little things that could to import. But, even more than that, you're looking for proven and accurate kickers on good offenses, and you give them a small edge if they play indoors or in hot weather cities. Beyond that, we are all just guessing.

Fantasy Kicker 2020 Fantasy standings