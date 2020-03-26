Fantasy Football Ranking 2020: Defense

The free agency period has affected our 2020 fantasy defense ranking, but unlike offensive positions, it's more difficult to quantify the overall impact across the league. There may be a big name that changes teams, like DeForest Buckner going from San Francisco to Indianapolis, but the whole movement of a team is what really matters. Also, a running back could vastly improve defense in real life, but the impact of fantasy could be minimal compared to a big play defensive defense or a pass runner. It's not until after the draft, and after some veterans sign up later in the offseason (something that doesn't happen that often with players with relevant skills), that we really know which D / ST should level up and now qualify as sleepers in fantasy football draft season.

Obviously, the top tier of our 2020 rankings closely reflects what happened last season. This is rarely how it works in the fantasy world, although it is difficult to predict a large spike in take-out (especially with loose ball recoveries) and it is impossible to predict a significant change in D / ST scores. With that said, we can give the benefit of the doubt to talented defenses with proven runners and pass creators.

It's clear that some teams are going to great lengths to add talent to the defensive end of the ball this offseason, with the Chargers (Linval Joseph, Chris Harris and, apparently, Derwin James) making some notable moves that led to the top 10. Teams how the Raiders (Maliek Collins, Eli Apple, Carl Nassib, Corey Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski) and Bengals (DJ Reader, Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell, Mackensie Alexander) are suddenly on the radar as sleepers after an avalanche of off-season acquisitions .

Again, it's hard to say how much impact all of these moves will have, but few saw the 49ers go from the last feeder to the elite D / ST over the course of a season last year, so it's important to pay attention to each move. .

For now, this is how we see D / STs piling up, but there's still a lot of low season left, so check back for updates!

Fantasy Football Defense 2020 Ranking