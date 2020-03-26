"Family Guy" Characters Stewie and Brian Deliver Podcast – Deadline

We are all going crazy for quarantine, as they are Family man & # 39;s Stewie and Brian. They've already played Trival Pursuit, Candyland and Sorry! the latter is surely a sign that they are getting a little desperate.

So naturally they decide to podcast current events for fun. There's even a half-hearted attempt at pulling a Gal Gadot, with Brian releasing a version of John Lennon. Imagine. But fortunately, it is quickly discarded.

Seth MacFarlane, who voices the characters from the animated show, generously donated his Instagram for his thoughts. Take a look at the entire dialogue below.