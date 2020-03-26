Facebook Watch orders the Lifestyle series starring arr Karrueche Tran from Claw – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML34a9cf687e0f63dd5944bf88ae19e3c411% %MINIFYHTML34a9cf687e0f63dd5944bf88ae19e3c412%

EXCLUSIVE: Facebook Watch is doubling down on relationship with lifestyle producer Kin, ordering a new series starring Claws’Karrueche Tran and renovating Side to side since Keeping up with the Kardashian co-stars Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Kin, who started out as a multi-channel YouTube network, is doing Just a Sip with Tran, who has also starred in Fox & # 39; s Deputy. The actress will explain how she got to where she is today, from her Vietnamese-African American upbringing to her career as a personal stylist. It will also offer advice on fashion, food and exercise.

Side to side, Which amassed nearly half a million views per episode during its first season, will also return for a second season in May. Follow the couple at different stages of their life; Khadijah is a married mother of three children, while Malika discovered last year that she is pregnant with her first child.

Elsewhere Kin is doing Nine in wine protagonist The Bachelor Kaitlyn Bristowe. The program, which will launch on Facebook Watch, YouTube and IGTV, will continue her transformation into a self-made entrepreneur with multiple lifestyle businesses and will explore her empire, her love life and her passion for food, wine and travels.

Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin, said: "There is a high demand for quality lifestyle programming across the board, on social platforms like Facebook Watch, as well as more traditional platforms like cable TV. Kin continues to be successful delivering world-class shows to our rapidly growing audience of women wherever they are watching. We are delighted to launch our latest shows with Kaitlyn and Karrueche, who are incredibly talented and fully align with the Kin brand. "