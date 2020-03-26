South Shields FC's statement said: "We will write to the FA in the strongest possible terms … If we are not satisfied with the response, we will seek legal advice."







The FA faces the threat of legal action after deciding to remove the 2019-20 season results for non-league divisions below the National League and the National League North and South.

The same applies to women's soccer below the Super League and the Women's Championship, with no promotions or declines, while grassroots soccer has ended during the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The FA's decision appears to be particularly harsh for teams like South Shields, which had a 12-point lead atop the Northern Premier Division and the club released a statement Thursday night demanding a rethink.

It read: "We do not apologize for expressing our feelings regarding the FA's decision to declare the 2019-20 season null and void since step three of the system does not link down.

"We don't understand the rush there has been between many quarters of the game outside of the league to finish the season so quickly."

"We will write to the FA in the strongest possible terms so that there is no doubt about our feelings, and we will seek to appeal if there is a mechanism to do so. If the answer is not satisfactory, we will seek legal advice."

Barnsley Women, who plays in Division One of the Northern National League, also expressed dismay at the decision, accusing the FA of "not taking women's football seriously."

Her club statement said: "Players at levels three and four of the women's game aspire to be professional footballers. They make great sacrifices to train and develop their skills along with working full time in their daily jobs.

"The FA has just unnecessarily damaged or taken away the dreams of thousands of players. We are totally behind all the Covid-19 related measures, and we just want the season to continue when it is safe to do so."

"Let's take whatever steps are necessary and available for the FA to do the right thing."

The FA has defended his position and told him Sky Sports News that her decision to end the season involved all five levels from the FA National Women's League to the county leagues.

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA's consultation was through the administrative committee of the National Women's League, who are elected to represent the clubs, and the women's soccer conference, which is the group of all leagues. in the pyramid.

"They were completely unanimous in their decision."

The FA is hoping to complete the men's and women's FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase campaigns, while discussions are underway about what will happen to the National League, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship.