FA Announces Season is Over for Non-League Clubs Below National Leagues North and South | Football news

The FA has announced that the results for the 2019/20 season will be eliminated for out-of-league divisions below the National League and the National Leagues North and South.

The same applies to women's soccer below the Super League and the Women's Championship, without promotion or relegation, while grassroots soccer has been closed for the season.

The FA will continue to assist and support the National League, just below Sky Bet League Two, as well as the National League South and National League North, to determine the outcome of their 2019/20 seasons as quickly as possible.

The FA hopes to complete the men's and women's FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase campaigns, while discussions are underway about what will happen to the National League, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship.

The statement said: "The NLS and the Women's Soccer Pyramid were able to build consensus among their leagues and, where possible, sought to create a consistent approach across all leagues, taking into account the unique characteristics of each individual league.

"As a result, Steps 3 through 6 of the FA and NLS have reached a consensus that their 2019/20 season will end, and all results will be eliminated. This will mean that there will be no promotion or relegation of clubs between Steps of NLS 3 to 6, and no promotion to NLS Step 2.

"With the Emirates FA Cup, Women's FA Cup, Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase 2019/20 all in advanced stages, the FA is reviewing all options as we seek to complete these competitions as long as it is safe and appropriate to do so. .

"The clubs involved are close to reaching a major final, and for those clubs and fans, we will do our best to keep Wembley's dream alive."

"The FA will continue to help and support the National League in determining the outcome of its 2019/20 season as quickly as possible."

"We are in consultation with the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship board and clubs regarding the most appropriate way to complete the current season."

1:26 FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the soccer community must work together to help beat the coronavirus FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the soccer community must work together to help beat the coronavirus

The restructuring of the National League will also be deferred until the start of the 2021/22 season, while the FA seeks guidance on how government financial support packages during the coronavirus crisis can be applied to soccer.

"These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions made are in the best interest of the game and in consultation with key stakeholders," the statement read.

"Our primary concern will always be the safety and well-being of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

"Today's steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period when considering the fairest method of how the season's sports results will be decided, taking into account the integrity of the leagues."

"Some teams will be mad and others will be happy, but the reality is that it's about surviving and having a league to play next year."

One of the clubs affected by the FA's decision is The Northern Premier League's Radcliffe FC. Its president Paul Hilton sympathizes with clubs on the verge of promotion: "The FA has had a really difficult task and I don't envy them at all for having to make a decision that worked for the most clubs and try to preserve the majority of the clubs they can "he said Sky Sports News.

"There are clubs out there that have performed very, very well, flying high at the top of their divisions and for them it will be particularly difficult and I have sympathy for them."

"But from a football integrity perspective, I don't see how we could allow a team to be relegated without playing their games in hand, it doesn't seem right. It makes sense that this is the way to go."

"As soon as possible, we want to play soccer again and the community will want that and need it after what everyone is going through."

"Realistically ending the season now so that we can properly plan for the next season is the best thing to do."