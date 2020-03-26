Exclusive: the story behind Alia Bhatt doing the gesture challenge on her birthday

Alia Bhatt has made the audience believe in every character she played with the utmost conviction. The star surely knows how to captivate audiences with her performances, her adorable demeanor, and her slime-worthy wardrobe choices. Alia turned 27 on March 15, 2020 and the actress took a vacation to celebrate the same with her girlfriends. Spotted on the break were Alia's closest friends, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal, along with Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. However, one day after her birthday, Alia turned to Instagram to share a video of the four of them doing the gesture challenge and captioned it as "for life … (how I spent my birthday)."

The video has all four ladies nailing the challenge and it went viral in a jiffy. But one thing that caught the attention of many was his cool to be on point ratio and a slight adjustment of the last action when doing the challenge.

We asked Guilty Actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor about the same thing during an exclusive interview recently, to which she said, "The night before, my friend Meghna (Meghna Goyal) and I were going through social media and imitating people and we met the challenge and I said to Alia and we were like, let's try try. The next day, literally, the four of us sat for five minutes and did it. The last hand action that neither of us could get, so what We tried and we changed him (laughs). You always end up ruining the last one, he is too hard a man. " These girls surely know how to kill! Do not?

