Exciting new design and class-leading cameras – BGR

Huawei unveiled its new flagship P40 series during an online-only media event, and the series includes three devices: Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 +.

The P40 Pro is the best in the group, featuring a unique full-screen design with a 3D facial recognition camera and a significantly improved multi-lens camera module.

All P40 phones will ship without Google apps on board as Huawei is still prohibited from doing business with Google.

The Huawei P40 Pro launch event should have taken place in Paris, France on Wednesday, with CEO Richard Yu delivering his keynote address to a crowded audience. Huawei remains prominent in Europe and other markets despite last year's ban in the United States, which stripped Google's apps of Huawei's Android phones, among other things. But these are not normal times. Paris, like many other places, is closed and public gatherings such as the launch of a new phone are prohibited. Even if they weren't, no one would risk hosting a public event as long as the new coronavirus remains in full swing. So Huawei unveiled all three Huawei P40 phones, yes there are three of them, via an online-only press event. These are the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro +, three high-end phones that will compete directly against the Galaxy S20 series, all other flagships for Android, and the iPhone.

As Huawei joked a few months ago, the P40 Pro phones have a different design than anything seen in the industry. And, as expected, P40 phones aim to deliver a better camera experience than ever before. Sadly, the P40 series will disappoint some fans of the series when it comes to software, as we're still looking at Huawei's Android 10-based software without any Google apps on all three phones.

All P40 series phones have perforating screens on the entire screen, but it is the Pro models that offer the so-called "Overflow Screen,quot;. It is a complete edge-to-edge design with all four edges slightly curved. But they are not dramatic curves like the waterfall screen seen on last year's Mate 30 Pro.

The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro + have another advantage over the P40, and it's a 3D facial recognition system built into the pill-shaped hole that pierces the screen. That's certainly better than what Samsung did with its own piercing displays so far, and a feature not seen on any other recent device. All P40 models also have on-screen fingerprint sensors, which are supposed to be 30% faster and 30% larger than before.

Huawei's P40 Pro models feature 6.58-inch 90Hz displays that aren't as good as Samsung's 120Hz display for the Galaxy S20, but are still better than the normal 60Hz displays found in most others. phones, including the Huawei P40 6.1-inch display.

The camera module is the most prominent design element on the back, with phones with three, four, and five rear-facing sensors.

The P40 Pro + includes the most powerful camera system of the three models, with five lenses, including a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-vision lens, 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cinema lens, 8-megapixel, 10x super-periscope optical telephoto lens, 8-megapixel 3x optical telephoto lens and Huawei ToF sensor. The P40 Pro (image above) has the second-best camera with four sensors, featuring the same 50-megapixel shooter and 40-megapixel Cine lens, a 12-megapixel 5x optical Periscope telephoto lens, and a Huawei ToF sensor. Meanwhile, the regular P40 has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-vision lens, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical telephoto lens.

The 50-megapixel sensor is the highlight of the P40 camera system, with a larger 1 / 1.28-inch RYYB sensor that is much larger than what is available on competing devices. Huawei said a new AI Image Engine will help improve the camera experience thanks to a set of new algorithms aimed at improving focus, zoom and low-light photography. The P40 Pro + is also the first phone in the world to get a dual telephoto zoom system, where both a normal 3x optical telephoto lens and a 10x Super Periscope optical telephoto lens work together to improve zoom.

The same processor found inside the Mate 30 Pro also powers the P40 phones. That's the Kirin 990 5G chip that Huawei announced last fall. Cool it all down is a 4-layer SuperCool system that includes a 3D graphene film and a slim vapor chamber cooling system.

The P40 Pro and Pro + feature 4,200 mAh batteries, while the P40 includes a smaller 3,800 mAh package. Professionals support 40W super fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging, while the P40 only has a 22.5W wired charge.

Finally, the Pro versions are IP68 rated, while the cheaper model only gets an IP53 rating.

The P40 series phones will be available in Europe and other regions in the coming weeks. The P40 will cost € 800, while the P40 Pro starts at € 1,000 in Europe. Huawei announced new colors for the P40 series, including Ice White, Black, DeepSea Blue, Silver Frost and Blush Gold, while the P40 Pro + will be available in black and white ceramic.

The only thing that many potential buyers won't like is the lack of Google apps. Huawei, however, says it has significantly increased the number of apps from AppGallery and plans to continue adding apps in the near future. Users will be able to download developer apps and upload other store experiences like Amazon, but don't expect to be able to easily download the Google Play store and all of its popular apps. Huawei also introduced a MeeTime app, a video chat app that will be available on all Huawei devices and will take on existing competitors such as FaceTime and others. The app could also work with other AppGallery apps that could take advantage of a built-in video chat feature.

The full presentation of the Huawei P40 is available below, complete with demos highlighting the phone's camera features.

