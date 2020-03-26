EXAM: How much do you know about cricket in 2020 so far? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML625a10bdc70ec3f4e462591ff1f5b58511% %MINIFYHTML625a10bdc70ec3f4e462591ff1f5b58512%





Australia Women celebrates winning the T20 World Cup earlier this month

Cricket has been bogged down by the coronavirus, but there was plenty of high-quality action during the first months of the year!

%MINIFYHTML625a10bdc70ec3f4e462591ff1f5b58513% %MINIFYHTML625a10bdc70ec3f4e462591ff1f5b58514%

Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange took time out of his latest venture, simulating the series of tests between Sri Lanka and England, to question him about cricket in 2020 so far.

%MINIFYHTML625a10bdc70ec3f4e462591ff1f5b58515% %MINIFYHTML625a10bdc70ec3f4e462591ff1f5b58516%

Benny has questions about the exploits of test matches, the taking of ODI portals, the Women's T20 World Cup and much more.

Accept the challenge above and tell us how you are doing on Twitter through @SkyCricket!