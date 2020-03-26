EXAM: Gary Neville, Bobby Robson, Steve McClaren and More – British Managers Abroad | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605111% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605112%
From Bobby Robson and Roy Hodgson to Steve McClaren and Gary Neville, test your knowledge of British bosses abroad with our latest quiz.
%MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605113% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605114%
As Neville reveals all about his unfortunate time in charge of the Valencia League club, including the day Cristiano Ronaldo was fuming the field, we took a journey down memory lane to remember the managers they tested. luck abroad with different success rates. .
%MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605115%%MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605116%
How much do you remember? Answer our questionnaire …
%MINIFYHTMLa2c2f30ce1b35c4d15237f5bd414605117%