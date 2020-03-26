Evangeline Lilly offers a sincere apology for her "arrogant,quot; comments about the coronavirus outbreak. Read the long letter!

%MINIFYHTML9028161a6b1dd3f43742e2b97ae4d29911% %MINIFYHTML9028161a6b1dd3f43742e2b97ae4d29912%

Evangeline Lilly got into hot water when she rejected the recommendations to stay isolated and practice social distancing in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19. The actress insisted that freedom is more important and bragged about taking her offspring to gym camp and that her life was "business as usual."

Lilly suggested that "freedom,quot; is more important than her life and that of everyone around her, apparently even that of her sick father.

He even seemed to encourage others not to practice social distancing.

However, after many days of receiving criticism from social media users and fans, as well as other celebrities, some even close to her, Evangeline seems to have changed her mind about what it means to play her role in flattening the curve.

As a result, he is now apologizing for his previous and quite shocking comments about the terrifying situation that everyone is currently dealing with.

The long letter he shared on Instagram says: ‘Hello everyone. I am writing to you from my house, where I have been distancing myself socially since March 18, when it was established in the small community in which I currently live. At the time of my publication on March 16, the directives of the authorities were that we do not congregate in any group of more than 250 people and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.

She continues writing that just two days later, when the authorities' orders changed, she also began to do her part, staying isolated with her family and practicing social distancing.

Then the actress apologized, writing in part: offer I want to offer my sincere and sincere apologies for the callousness I showed in my previous post to the true suffering and fear that gripped the world through COVID-19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this real threat, and my resulting silence has sent a derogatory, arrogant and cryptic message. "

She made it clear that she never intended to hurt people and was only trying to do what she thought would instill some 'calm'. in & # 39; hysteria & # 39; massive, but actually, now you see that & # 39; I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation & # 39;

Evangeline also paid tribute to the medical staff we have lost to the virus and to many other doctors and nurses who risk their lives every day to treat people.

Take a look at the rest of his heartfelt and heartwarming message in the previous post.



