Evangeline Lilly apologizes for comments about "arrogant,quot; coronavirus

Evangeline Lilly It has issued a long apology in response to the backlash it received for ruling out the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
The actress took to Instagram on Thursday and called her previous comments "derogatory, arrogant, and cryptic."
Lilly clarified that she and her family began the social estrangement on March 18, and that at the time of its original publication, in which she described COVID-19 as nothing more than a "respiratory flu," the leaders of her "little community "had not. but increased security precautions.
She wrote in part, "… despite my intense concern about the socio-economic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I DO MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCE AND STAYING AT HOME WITH MY FAMILY,quot; .
"I want to offer my sincere and sincere apologies for the callousness I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has affected the world through COVID19," Lilly continued. "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my resulting silence has sent a derogatory, arrogant and cryptic message."
"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never wanted to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was instilling calm into hysteria. Now I can see that I was projecting mine. You fear in an already traumatic situation and fearful, "she wrote.
the Ant Man Star said she is "distressed,quot; by the rising death toll, as well as the "impossible decisions,quot; health workers are being asked to make, and that small businesses and families are the hardest hit by the crisis. world.
Samir Hussein / WireImage
"At the same time," she concluded, "I am encouraged by the beauty and humanity that I see so many people manifesting to each other at this vulnerable time. When I was dealing with my own fears about social estrangement, a guy, wise and kind a kind person told me 'do it out of love, not out of fear' and helped me realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now. "
The 40-year-old mother of two was attacked when she told supporters that the government was exploiting the coronavirus to "take more power."
"Where we are right now feels too close to Marshall (sic) Law for my comfort, all in the name of respiratory flu. It's puzzling," he said at the time.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML06816cc8a3d9e5859391af36bee5cf8b13%%MINIFYHTML06816cc8a3d9e5859391af36bee5cf8b14%