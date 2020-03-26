Evangeline Lilly apologizes for comments about "arrogant,quot; coronavirus

Evangeline Lilly It has issued a long apology in response to the backlash it received for ruling out the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday and called her previous comments "derogatory, arrogant, and cryptic."

%MINIFYHTML06816cc8a3d9e5859391af36bee5cf8b11% %MINIFYHTML06816cc8a3d9e5859391af36bee5cf8b12%

Lilly clarified that she and her family began the social estrangement on March 18, and that at the time of its original publication, in which she described COVID-19 as nothing more than a "respiratory flu," the leaders of her "little community "had not. but increased security precautions.

She wrote in part, "… despite my intense concern about the socio-economic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I DO MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCE AND STAYING AT HOME WITH MY FAMILY,quot; .

"I want to offer my sincere and sincere apologies for the callousness I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has affected the world through COVID19," Lilly continued. "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my resulting silence has sent a derogatory, arrogant and cryptic message."