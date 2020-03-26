Europe strengthens the response: calls for unity in the fight against COVID-19 | News

%MINIFYHTML7d505b9fdc58be6d95ba94113dbc337411% %MINIFYHTML7d505b9fdc58be6d95ba94113dbc337412%

Countries across Europe are increasing their response to the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll continues to rise.

Among the new measures are increased testing and other social restrictions.

The leaders of the European Union are calling on nations to work together.

Neave Barker of Al Jazeera reports on the situation across Europe.