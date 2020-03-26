ESPN fills Coronavirus sports gap with Friday Night Disney Films – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0d96b048e17531fa3cccc3758d2ec6e911% %MINIFYHTML0d96b048e17531fa3cccc3758d2ec6e912%

Not sports? No problem, says ESPN, which will air a selection of Disney sports movies as part of its Friday night programming beginning this Friday. The timeline will help bridge the gap created by the hiatus from most major sporting events, while the nation ducks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

First at bat is The noob, scheduled for MLB's postponed opening week. The film tells the story of high school baseball coach Jim Morris, who became the oldest rookie in the major league.



It will continue the following Friday, April 3, scheduled for the traditional weekend of the NCAA Final Four, will be Way of glory, The true story of future Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins, who started the first lineup of African Americans in college basketball.



Additional films on the calendar include Miracle, Invincible, Secretary Y The best game ever played. Additional broadcast dates will be announced.