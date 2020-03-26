Enrique Iglesias and his laughing son will make you smile

Attention to each and every Hollywood celebrity: your children's videos never cease to brighten our day.

Thursday morning, Enrique Iglesias He decided to surprise his fans with a rare video of his growing two-year-old son. What came next was a precious father-son moment that will instantly make you smile.

"The best way to spend time at home," the singer captioned in the video post. "#laugh and #love,quot;.

In the clip, Enrique's son Nicholas Iglesias He can't stop laughing as he tries to play hide and seek.

"Where are you Coco?" Enrique asked when his son repeated "Dad,quot; and tried to hide under the blanket. Awww!

The sincere moment comes when millions of Americans continue to spend time at home amid the Coronavirus. And yes, children also stay indoors after schools across the country close their doors. Enrique recently addressed the global pandemic in an Instagram post earlier in the week.