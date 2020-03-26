Enable again and ready to shine when the new season begins | Racing News

All plans for the Superstar Mare Enable this summer depend on the length of the shutdown in British races during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nathaniel's daughter was rebuffed in her bid for a landmark third straight victory at the Prix de l & # 39; Arc de Triomphe at the end of last season, filling second behind Waldgeist to finish her sequence of 12 straight wins.

Less than two weeks later, Enable owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah delighted racing fans by confirming that his position would remain in training at age six, with a return to Paris at the top of the agenda. Autumn.

However, it remains to be seen what races the 10-time Group One winner will contest before the first Sunday in October, with the Covid-19 outbreak making it impossible for connections to set goals.

However, Abdullah's racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, has provided a positive update on Enable's well-being.

He said, "Enable is absolutely fine. He did well in the winter, he looks good and he seems very happy.

"Right now, she's just walking away. It's obviously very difficult to make plans. Before this started, it was in her hands, while now she's in the lap of the gods to some degree."

"It will be up to the BHA (British Horse Racing Authority) to decide on a revised race program when they can. Everything will be coordinated and we will have to accept it."

"All we can do for now is bend down and hope that there is some light at the end of the tunnel."

Abdullah's two biggest hopes in the three-year division this season are the Roger Charlton Ring and the Siskin trained by Ger Lyons.

Quadrilateral is the ante-post favorite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 3, having completed her youth campaign with a narrow victory at the Fillies mile.

Siskin has not raced since he achieved Group One glory at the Phoenix Stakes in August, as his season ended prematurely after he bothered the posts and had to retire before the Middle Park Stakes.

The latter figures prominently on the ante-post charts for the Guineas 2000 on May 2, but if any of the first two classic plays of the season are performed on schedule it must be in doubt, with races at Britain currently suspended until the end of April.

"The ring is in good shape and had a very good winter," said Grimthorpe.

"Roger is very pleased with her progress, and from the various shots I have seen of her, she appears to have done well physically."

"Ger took Siskin to Naas the other day, and they told me he enjoyed it. I don't think it was a search job, and he was on heavy terrain with headwinds, but it went very well, and Ger was pleased with him. .

"With him, we'll have to wait and see what his best ride will be, because he hasn't run more than six furlongs yet. Hopefully we have a chance to find out."

Another undefeated star for Abdullah is Logician, who won each of his five starts in 2019, including a brilliant display at the St Leger in Doncaster in September.

Frankel's gray son is a little behind in terms of physical condition as he suffered a severe infection during the winter but is reported to have made good progress.

Grimthorpe added: "He had this infection, and we have taken every possible precaution to ensure that he has the cleanest environment possible."

"Okay now, but he hasn't done much yet and he wouldn't be ready to run for a while anyway."

"I guess for him, in any case, the decrease in the season could be positive."

While races in Britain are on hold for the time being, Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms breeding operation continues, with leading stallions like Frankel and Kingman still covering mares.

"Everyone in Juddmonte is taking the situation very seriously," said Grimthorpe.

"There are strict protocols for any visiting horse and for any visiting person, and when possible they all work from home."