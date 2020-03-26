Emraan Hashmi hopes she never has to quarantine her birthday again

With their busy schedule, it is very difficult for actors to save and spend time with their family. Emraan Hashmi, who was recently seen on Bard of Blood, turned 41 and celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with his loved ones.

Emraan was candid about how he celebrated his birthday this year. He said: "It is a strange moment we are living in right now. This is a birthday that I will never forget, and I hope it is the only one that will go under quarantine."

Although Emraan hopes it will be the only birthday to be quarantined, he also understands the need for the blockade and says it has become a necessity to stay home and break the coronavirus chain. He said: "None of us was prepared for this, but I think it is the new normal, which we are all getting used to." Yes, it is frustrating to be locked up, but it is for the common good. "

Emraan spent his 41st birthday with his wife and son in the most beautiful way possible. His wife, Parveen, baked a cake while her son helped her, since ordering from outside is out of the question right now. Emraan also said that he spent this special day reading and watching a movie. Her son also made a card for his dear father. The actor went on to say, "We spoke to some friends and telephoned others living in the UK and the United States to verify them."

Being positive during the confinement, Emraan said: “The pandemic is sad, however, being locked up in our homes, we have rediscovered family times. Our busy schedule doesn't allow it under normal circumstances, so it's good to be home for a change. "Emraan will be seen soon in Rumi Jaffrey's Chega and Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga.