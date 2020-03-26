Elle Fanning looks pretty with pink hair in a new selfie

Pretty in pink!
On Wednesday, Elle Fanning revealed that she ditched her golden blonde locks for pastel pink hair. Taking Instagram, the 21-year-old presented her new hair transformation in her Stories with a stylish mirror selfie. Ironically, Elle's phone case had a sticker of the cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake, which totally matches her new hair vibe.
This is not the first time that Maleficent: lover of evil Star has changed her hair before. In 2014, she turned brunette for her role in the 2015 film. Trumbo, where she played the daughter of the famous screenwriter Dalton Trumbo played by Bryan Cranston. After debuting their darker locks on the Boxtrolls premiere, Elle told E! The news that being a brunette is "very strange,quot; and she joked that she felt more "serious,quot;.
Despite always killing on social media, the Super 8 Star has been honest about the cost it can have on her mental health.
"I think there are dangers that I totally fall into, look down that rabbit hole, compare myself to everyone else and see, oh, his life, that vacation," he said in an interview with Marie Clare for its February 2020 issue. "I try to keep the light on and tell fans about the movies that are coming out or about a photo shoot. That can also be really intense."
As for the social media platform she is most intimidated by, Elle admitted, "Twitter scares me! Oh my gosh, Twitter is so intense. Instagram I enjoy; I have a private account and a public account."
And, like everyone else, All the bright places Star confessed that she spends time in the comments section. "People can say they don't read any comments, but … Hmm, yes, you do! I do! Of course you look!" She continued. "Oh, your ankles look huge." What the hell? Strange, who is this person?
While growing in public opinion during the social media era sometimes proves challenging, Elle shared that she follows advice that her Pernicious co-star Angelina Jolie gave
"Sometimes I feel like I don't know all the information," he said. Fashion in October "Like, am I qualified to talk about this? But I also think it's okay for people to say that they don't know or aren't sure yet. Angelina told me after a recent interview we did for Maleficent 2. She said : "You know what? It's okay not to answer things. "I mean, I'm still learning."
%MINIFYHTMLb488492385e8446917be4014919a7f5917%