Elle Fanning looks pretty with pink hair in a new selfie

Pretty in pink!

On Wednesday, Elle Fanning revealed that she ditched her golden blonde locks for pastel pink hair. Taking Instagram, the 21-year-old presented her new hair transformation in her Stories with a stylish mirror selfie. Ironically, Elle's phone case had a sticker of the cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake, which totally matches her new hair vibe.

This is not the first time that Maleficent: lover of evil Star has changed her hair before. In 2014, she turned brunette for her role in the 2015 film. Trumbo, where she played the daughter of the famous screenwriter Dalton Trumbo played by Bryan Cranston. After debuting their darker locks on the Boxtrolls premiere, Elle told E! The news that being a brunette is "very strange,quot; and she joked that she felt more "serious,quot;.

Despite always killing on social media, the Super 8 Star has been honest about the cost it can have on her mental health.