El Paso, Texas, hit by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake

Earlier today, the city experienced a record 5.0 magnitude earthquake that sent residents shocked in panic and rushing for cover.

In the early morning hours, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck west Texas between the cities of El Paso and Odessa, according to the US Geological Survey. USA The earthquake occurred near the line between Mountain and Central time zones, which was at 9:16 a.m. in El Paso and at 10:16 a.m. in Odessa.

After the earthquake, Texas 24-hour 2-1-1 social service hotline call center staff had to be evacuated for worker safety.

A geophysicist from the US Geological Survey. USA He said the following about the earthquake:

"It's certainly going to be remarkable. It could possibly cause a bit of damage to unreinforced structures. You might see some cracks in masonry, concrete and brick, that sort of thing. The closer you got to it, you might have seen things on the shelves shaking, maybe even falling, but it wouldn't have been much more than that. "

The earthquake shook homes across the Borderland, from the Upper El Paso Valley to Central to Clint, Texas. In Juárez, residents of the central neighborhood of Melchor Ocampo to Las Torres, on the southeast side of the city, reported feeling the tremors.

