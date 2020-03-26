Dua Lipa's new music video for Break My Heart will make you dance

Dua Lipa it's here to refresh your playlist.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old singer released the music video for her new single "Break My Heart,quot; before the release of her album. Future nostalgia the 27th of March. In the video, Dua takes viewers on a roller coaster of emotions as she travels through the ups and downs of a tumultuous relationship. And like their previous singles "Don't Start Now,quot; and "Physical," the song, which details reservations about falling in love with someone despite knowing they might go south, offers an inspiring dance rhythm for inspiration. retro.

%MINIFYHTML6771f18e038110b408fb42d26eda5a2311% %MINIFYHTML6771f18e038110b408fb42d26eda5a2312%

Starting things off in a lively city, the "New Rules,quot; singer makes her way through a crowded street as she makes her way through cars caught in traffic. Each passenger shows phases of a relationship, starting with one couple kissing and another arguing later.

Then, Dua finds herself walking into her vibrant futuristic apartment and tries to show her distant lover affection.