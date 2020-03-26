Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Centers Hazelden Betty Ford

Hazelden Betty Ford: World-renowned Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centers

Addiction to alcohol and other drugs is the number one health problem in the country, but it is a disease that can be effectively treated and controlled for life. For more than 70 years, Hazelden Betty Ford's treatment centers have been at the forefront of providing compassionate care and lifeguards and specialized services to help people from all walks of life break free from addiction.

Why choose the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for substance abuse treatment?

Our experts are dedicated to providing clinical care, education, and research in the field of addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery, so you can be assured of receiving the most effective drug and alcohol rehabilitation services available, personalized care to satisfy the needs of each one. patient, integrated to address concurrent mental health problems, and aimed at achieving long-term sobriety.

%MINIFYHTMLaf40e70ada474f9fd461d5e3c7785eab11% %MINIFYHTMLaf40e70ada474f9fd461d5e3c7785eab12%

Beyond inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation offers the field's most innovative recovery support services and resources, including virtual and telephone training, web tools, mobile apps, books self-help Hazelden Publishing and more.

Our holistic approach to addiction treatment and recovery has been emulated worldwide, and we are considered a standard-bearer for quality and integrity in the field. When the Hazelden Foundation, based in Center City, Minnesota, and the Betty Ford Center, located in Rancho Mirage, California, were merged in 2014, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation became the leading nonprofit addiction treatment provider from the country. Learn more about the rich history and pioneering work of Hazelden and the Betty Ford Center and why we are viewed as the leader in the treatment of addiction and concurrent mental health disorders. Hazelden was established in 1949, with an innovative approach to the problem of alcoholism, an approach based on the emerging principles and practices of the Twelve Steps, lay counseling, and continued respect and compassion for the individual receiving care. The Betty Ford Center was established in 1982, with Betty Ford, "the First Lady of Recovery," providing unprecedented visibility into the drug problem and the promise of treatment and recovery.

Today, based on the lakeside campus in Center City, where it all started in 1949, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has 15 alcohol and drug treatment centers across the United States, with locations in Minnesota, California, Oregon, Illinois, Florida, Washington and New York. You can easily find a treatment location near you.

See the Hazelden Betty Ford difference