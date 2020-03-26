Drew Brees, wife Brittany, to donate $ 5 million to help Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, have pledged $ 5 million to the state of Louisiana to help during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The $ 5 million represents 20 percent of Brees 2020 salary. That, according to her Instagram post, will be used in conjunction with various organizations: Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders, and Waitr. , to prepare more than 10,000 meals for those in need.

Brittany and I are committing $ 5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is to help our communities through this difficult time. After considerable research and discussion with local organizations, we will mobilize our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders, and Waitr to prepare and deliver more than 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana during the same weather. as needed for children in meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's do our part, keep hope, and get through this together. A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on March 26, 2020 at 8:31 a.m. PDT

Louisiana has 1,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest CDC figures. The state is currently under a stay-at-home order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards until April 12.

The spread of the coronavirus has personally affected Brees, as Saints coach Sean Payton is one of several sports figures who have tested positive for the viral illness.

Nor is Brees the only prominent sports figure from Louisiana to attempt to help during the pandemic. LSU coach Ed Orgeron delivered a "game plan,quot; To help curb the spread of COVID-19, and New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson promised to cover the wages of all workers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans over a one-month period.