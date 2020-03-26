Home Entertainment Drake calls Funk Flex A & # 39; P * ssy &...

Drake calls Funk Flex A & # 39; P * ssy & # 39; on instagram live

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

It seems that Drake is still holding a grudge, and on Wednesday night, the rapper tuned into the DJ Spade session on Instagram Live and saw that DJ Funk Flex was in the comments, calling it a "p * ssy,quot;.

"Funk Flex guh weh p * ssy," he wrote, apparently in Jamaican patois.

"Drake! Talking tuff! He wrote." (U ain't tuff nigga) "Flex replied.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©