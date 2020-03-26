Drake calls Funk Flex A & # 39; P * ssy & # 39; on instagram live

It seems that Drake is still holding a grudge, and on Wednesday night, the rapper tuned into the DJ Spade session on Instagram Live and saw that DJ Funk Flex was in the comments, calling it a "p * ssy,quot;.

"Funk Flex guh weh p * ssy," he wrote, apparently in Jamaican patois.

"Drake! Talking tuff! He wrote." (U ain't tuff nigga) "Flex replied.

Flex got into the center of Drake's meat with Meek Mill in 2015. Although Drake and Meek are great again and they even have music together, Drake has been less forgiving of some of the other people who got involved, including Funk Flex and including his alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller.

"There are 3 more reference tracks … That n * ggas,quot; collaborated "on !!!" Flex posted to her Twitter account in July 2015. "She also has KNOW YOURSELF reference !!! Nigga from Atlanta wrote a song about your town !!!! You are a great record producer! If you lie to CB4, "Flex says he had heard several tracks Miller allegedly wrote for Drake.