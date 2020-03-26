DoorDash helps families in need and victims of COVID-19, donate $ 150K to the Mavs Foundation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DoorDash home delivery service has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to support local restaurants and businesses that are still open as the state and country continue to face the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to help children, women, and families in need affected by COVID-19, DoorDash is donating $ 150,000 to the Mavs Foundation.

Mark Cuban and the Mavericks are also supporting DoorDash's #OpenForDelivery initiative. The goal is for northern Texans to know that restaurants are open and that delivery is secure.

DoorDash explains that the Open For Delivery initiative is "a call to support stressed local restaurants and highlight the critical role they play in our lives and communities."

Cuban said that while DoorDash cannot guarantee workers' employment, they are working to keep local restaurants open for business until delivery. "We will need as many partnerships as this as we can to be able to do our part to

help those who need it most, "he said.

Cuban and the Mavericks team not only pay American Airlines Center employees per game day who have been forced to miss work due to the NBA season suspension, but have also established a program to pay for the daycare for the children of healthcare workers taxed as they work frontline during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said: "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care."