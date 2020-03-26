Donald Trump attacks the media for lobbying to keep the blockade in place to protect Americans against the coronavirus and for conspiring to damage his reelection bid

President Donald Trump had time on Wednesday to stop focusing on the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to attack the media on Twitter.

The former reality star-turned-politician recently shocked Americans and the medical community by saying he hopes to reopen the American economy at Easter.

Trump accused the media of pressing for travel restrictions and blockades to limit the spread of the coronavirus to destroy the economy and ensure that he will not be reelected later this year.

Trump tweeted: "LameStream Media is the dominant force to try to keep my country closed as long as possible in hopes that it will detract from my electoral success. Real people want to go back to work as soon as possible. We will be stronger than never!

Trump appears determined to rephrase the discussion on when to facilitate patterns of social distancing despite warnings from health experts who are part of his administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I think it is very clear that there are people in the profession who write fake news. You do it," they were asked about public health experts who said their push to reopen the country at Easter is a bad idea, Trump. attack a journalist pic.twitter.com/R04DBCuQxT – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2020

CBS journalist Paula Reid asked Trump about the fact that experts "on both sides of the aisle have said that reopening the country at Easter is not a good idea."

Trump had this response: "I think there are certain people who would like it not to open so quickly." I think certain people would like (the economy) to do poorly financially because they think that would be very good in terms of defeating me at the polls. ”

Trump added: "There are large sections of our country that are very, and you know little affected by what is happening, then there are other sections that are very affected." I would say for Easter; We will have a recommendation. "

He continued: "They are not going to walk, hug and kiss in the office when they return, even though they feel like it."

Trump also claimed that Americans now have better health practices thanks to the coronavirus that has sadly infected more than 65,000 in the U.S. USA And it killed almost 1,000.

