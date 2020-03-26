Doctor's Note: Can chloroquine and other drugs treat coronavirus? The | Coronavirus pandemic

This week, we heard that a man in Arizona had died for taking the drug chloroquine after President Donald Trump claimed he had been approved for use in treatment coronavirus.

"We are going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately," Trump proclaimed at a press conference on March 19.

Two days later, he tweeted to his 75 million followers (a population the size of Turkey) that chloroquine had "a real chance of being one of the greatest game-changers in the history of medicine."

Unfortunately, this was not entirely true. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is in charge of licensing medications, cleared up The situation, saying that it has not approved chloroquine or, in fact, any drug to combat COVID-19.

Sadly, it was too late for the man in Arizona and his wife, who remains seriously ill in the hospital after taking chloroquine phosphate, generally used to clean fish tanks, in a desperate attempt to avoid contracting the virus.

So where does this information about chloroquine come from and is it true?

The race continues to find a drug that effectively and safely treats patients who have contracted COVID-19. Instead of creating new drugs from scratch, scientists are looking at existing drugs that have been used to treat similar viruses in the past, such as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Chloroquine, which has long been used to treat malaria, is one of the drugs currently being studied.

However, it has been around for so long that the parasite that causes most malaria cases has now become resistant and its use is no longer recommended in most countries. It is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Chloroquine has been shown in laboratory tests, involving viruses in test tubes only, to help reduce the spread and reproduction of other types of coronaviruses, however, animal testing has so far been unsuccessful.

A Chinese study published this month in Nature, one of the world's leading scientific journals, suggested that when tested in more than 100 patients, chloroquine had superior results compared to a control drug (a drug known to have no effect on the virus, used for comparison purposes) "to inhibit exacerbation of the pneumonia, improving lung imaging findings, promoting negative virus conversion and shortening the course of the disease. "

This would be the first successful use of chloroquine in humans for the treatment of acute viral disease, although not specifically COVID-19, which is good news if true.

However, the study authors have not yet provided their raw data for peer review and this should be carefully considered before any announcement is made, especially by the President of the United States.

It's also worth noting that this medication can have some serious side effects, such as depression, hair loss, upset stomach, and headaches, to name a few. Therefore it should be taken under the supervision of a doctor.

Another medication being studied is Remdesivir, which was used during the Ebola epidemic without much success. This medication is designed to slow down infection of healthy cells by blocking viral replication.

However, a study by the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, showed in test-tube and animal studies that the drug can inhibit coronaviruses that cause SARS and MERS.

Also, a Report of a case published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed how the first patient with COVID-19 in the USA. The USA, a young man, showed significant improvement in his symptoms within hours of taking the drug, as did a seriously ill patient in California.

However, these are unique cases, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for caution until more trial data is available.

Although promising, it is worth noting that this medication must be administered intravenously, by injection into a vein, and is relatively expensive.

In addition to these drugs, WHO is making rapid progress investigation in some anti-HIV drugs, ritonavir and lopinavir, which so far have not shown promising results in smaller studies. These drugs work by blocking the enzymes within the virus and reducing its ability to invade human cells and replicate.

The bottom line is that more research is needed before any definitive conclusions can be drawn about effective treatments or even a cure for COVID-19.

Therefore, people should not take any of these medications, in whatever form they come, unless directed by a qualified physician.

We trust that the world's scientists will not only propose a treatment, but also a vaccine. This will take time. Meanwhile, we must adhere to the rules on hygiene, self-isolation and social distancing.