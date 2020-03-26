Do you think you are alone? Try to be a Rockies explorer with no opening day

The Rockies should be in San Diego. Jay Matthews should be in Athens. Louisville Somewhere. Anywhere.

"I get up and go 'I know I have to be somewhere,'" Matthews, the former Rockies scout and national verifier, said by phone from Greater Charlotte, where he is also locked in. "I would prepare my trip, but there is no where to go. There is no baseball to watch.

"Part of our job is that we are also meteorologists. So you get up and say, 'Dang, I have a great day to see baseball.' But there is no baseball to play."

This is when the weird levels up. Unlike the NCAA Tournament, at least COVID-19 did not enter and drove a wooden stake through the heart of Opening Day. Still.

The Rockies are the movie you paused in for about 16 minutes, the can that keeps getting kicked later on down the road.

The curtain was scheduled to go up on Thursday. It could be June 1st now. It could be July 1st. It could never be.

While the MLB Lords are trying to put a brave public face on a giant mess, Yahoo Sports reported earlier this week that the mid-summer classic, the 2020 All-Star Game is likely to be played. all right after mid-summer it has come and gone.

And Dick Monfort's 94-win promise will be a beast to catch with all the March and April games tossed in the wind.

"It really is an endless adjustment in sight," said Matthews. “You just go day by day, you look forward to the next day and see what happens.

"Grocery stores are just a nightmare. I went shopping and there was no meat, no eggs, no bread. Gone.

"Until they contain the virus, everything closes. You couldn't even go to church on Sunday. It's different."

When the open road is normal, contention feels more like punishment. This week, I would normally be reviewing the SEC and ACC, creating the next wave for the Rockies.

Matthews has been with the organization for nearly 23 years, a stellar evaluator whose signings include Chris Iannetta, Jeff Baker, Ryan Speier, Ben Paulsen and Cory Sullivan. He was on the Russell Wilson train long before the rest of the free world caught up with him, recognizing the same intangibles that Pete Carroll and the Seahawks saw: Dedication and maturity that were going to make you forget about construction.

"This is our busiest time," said Matthews.

"And to be punished … I get up in the morning, I run, I do some exercise. And I go back and check with my coworkers, we talk and I look at my list every day and see where I am. "

No Nashville No Gainesville No Starkville. The day the Rockies were course To start this party, Charlotte was locked up. Orders from home until at least April 16.

"There is a lot of talk among our staff, just to keep our heads going," Matthews said. "‘ Hello man, what are you doing? How What are you doing? & # 39; & # 39; A little mutual support. And just knowing that we are here and that we are all in the same boat. "

We are all in this together. Only one bread left over.