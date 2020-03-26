Dirty John season 2 trailer tells the story of one of the most messy divorces in American history

The Criminal Anthology Series Dirty john , Which premiered in 2018 on Bravo, is now moving to the US network. USA With a whole new story to tell. For season 2, the series will focus on Dan and Betty Broderick, whose separation was so unpleasant. Oprah Winfrey called it one of the "most messy divorces in America."

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story starring Christian Slater and Amanda Peet as the infamous California couple whose divorce ended in a double homicide. The series will tell the story of how the relationship of an apparently perfect couple who were married for 16 years and shared four children ended in tragedy.

The story begins in the early days of the relationship, which began in the 1960s, and will include their 1969 wedding, their much-publicized divorce in 1986, and the circumstances surrounding the 1989 murder of Dan Broderick and his second wife, Linda. , that Betty Broderick got engaged.

“I wanted a husband and a family; Dan needed a wife who could wait for him, "says Peet as Betty in the Season 2 trailer." He would have treated me better if he had been a dog and served my master. I'm surprised that it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick. "

Later in the trailer, Betty says that after being married for 16 years, her husband turned 40 and left with a 19-year-old sports car. She adds that Dan had committed her to a psychiatric ward.

"I'm not the crazy one, he is," says Betty.

According to Persons In the magazine, the real Betty Broderick was 41 when she shot her ex-husband and new wife. She never denied killing the couple, but claimed in her defense that the killings were the result of years of physical and psychological abuse that she said she suffered from Dan.

Betty Broderick was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and received a 32-year life sentence. She is currently serving her sentence at the California Institution for Women in Chino, California.

In 2010, his request for parole was denied because he did not acknowledge any crime and showed no remorse. He was denied again in 2011 and 2017, and will not be eligible for parole again until 2032.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story will premiere this summer on the USA Network. The first season, which focused on the relationship of Debra Newell and John Meehan (played by Connie Britton and Eric Bana) is available for streaming on Netflix.



