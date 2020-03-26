Home Entertainment Director James Gunn resorts to using Michael Rooker toilet paper amid the...

Director James Gunn resorts to using Michael Rooker toilet paper amid the coronavirus crisis

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Director James Gunn resorts to using Michael Rooker toilet paper amid the coronavirus crisis
%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af11% %MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af12%
Instagram

The pilot of & # 39; Guardian of the Galaxy & # 39; He explains that he ordered the custom scrolls with the face of the villain from the Marvel movie a couple of years ago as a joke.

Up News Info
"Guardians of the Galaxy"director James Gunn he has run out of toilet paper so much that he has been taken to wipe his butt with a novelty roll with the actor Michael Rookerface

The filmmaker has revealed that the coronavirus-related predicament on toilet paper rolls has cut him short, and he's been fighting for the personalized supply he ordered as a joke for his friend and villain "Guardians."

%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af13%%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af14%

Posting a photo of Rooker's face in the bathroom on Wednesday (March 25), Gunn tweeted, "I bought a bunch of these toilet paper rolls as a joke when Rooker came to Christmas a couple of years ago. I put them on all the bathrooms in the house. "

%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af15% %MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af16%

"I never thought we'd really have to use them, but here we are."