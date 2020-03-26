Director James Gunn resorts to using Michael Rooker toilet paper amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af11% %MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af12%

Instagram

The pilot of & # 39; Guardian of the Galaxy & # 39; He explains that he ordered the custom scrolls with the face of the villain from the Marvel movie a couple of years ago as a joke.

Up News Info –

"Guardians of the Galaxy"director James Gunn he has run out of toilet paper so much that he has been taken to wipe his butt with a novelty roll with the actor Michael Rookerface

The filmmaker has revealed that the coronavirus-related predicament on toilet paper rolls has cut him short, and he's been fighting for the personalized supply he ordered as a joke for his friend and villain "Guardians."

%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af13% %MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af14%

Posting a photo of Rooker's face in the bathroom on Wednesday (March 25), Gunn tweeted, "I bought a bunch of these toilet paper rolls as a joke when Rooker came to Christmas a couple of years ago. I put them on all the bathrooms in the house. "

%MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af15% %MINIFYHTML0825a181211bde0bbddf2ea2982a66af16%

<br />

"I never thought we'd really have to use them, but here we are."