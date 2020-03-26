Detroit City Council Speaker to Challenge US Representative Tlaib – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Brenda Jones, chair of the Detroit City Council, said she is challenging US Representative Rashida Tlaib in the Democratic primary.

Jones served 35 days in the House in 2018 by winning a special election to fulfill the mandate of former United States Representative John Conyers. But Tlaib narrowly defeated her in the Democratic primary and easily earned a regular two-year term for the same seat.

Tlaib has become a colorful and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. District 13 includes parts of Detroit and other communities in Wayne County. The winner of the Democratic primary in August is practically guaranteed a victory in the fall.

"I look to bring home resources to the district," Jones said Wednesday. "I look to unify the district."

Denzel McCampbell, a spokesman for the Tlaib campaign, said Tlaib is confident of winning a second term "regardless of who is on the ballot."

