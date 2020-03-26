Despite Dallas County "stay home,quot; order, Garland police receive reports of closed business raids – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County on-site shelter order has not stopped people from committing crimes: Garland police have received reports of temporary raids on closed businesses.

On Tuesday morning, the Country Club Road Family Dollar was stolen. Police arrested two suspects and are now increasing patrols in areas where businesses are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.

Garland Police want citizens to know that their greatest police presence is to keep the public safe.

There has been some concern that officers will detain residents during the shelter-in-place period and request identification or documentation supporting their need to be away from home.

Garland police, as well as several other local departments such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grapevine, say this is false and will not happen.

"Our focus right now obviously is to maintain order and keep our citizens safe," said Lt. Pedro Barineau. "There is a lot of speculation, a lot of fear that the police are arresting people to see if they work for a place that is,quot; essential "or if they have the right to be on the street or not. Right now, this is the circumstance that we have to do our part. "

When it comes to COVID-19, Garland police say they are focusing on the educational component and trying to inform people why social estrangement and staying home as much as possible is important to stopping the spread.