Denver's Population Growth Leads to Colorado as Urban Areas Outnumber Rural Areas

Denver added more people than any other county in Colorado last year, according to new census estimates showing that the state's urban-rural population gap continues to widen.

The population of the city and county of Denver was 727,211 on July 1, the date used as the benchmark for annual estimates that the United States Census Bureau will release Thursday. Denver, the state's largest county, grew by almost 11,000 people, or 1.5%, compared to mid-2018.

That rate slowed slightly from Denver's 1.6% growth the previous year, and the city's boom has slowed considerably since the beginning of the decade. Since 2010, the city's population has grown a cumulative 20.5%, totaling more than 127,000 people.

Although some smaller counties grew faster last year in percentage terms, the latest estimates show that the state capital led numerical growth for the first time in four years, according to data analysis from the Denver Post. Denver eventually overtook El Paso County, the second largest county in the state and home to Colorado Springs. El Paso had an estimated 720,403 residents as of July 1, an increase of 8,314 people, or 1.2%.

El Paso's numerical growth fell to number 3 behind Weld County, which is Greeley's home and grew by 9,677 in 2019 estimates, and was ahead of Douglas County (+8,165) and Larimer County ( +6,239).

The five fastest growing counties are located along the Front Range urban corridor that has fueled the growing population gap in Colorado, which has nearly 5.8 million residents, despite overall state growth slowing.

In fact, the Greeley Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is contiguous to Weld County, posted growth rates that ranked third highest in the nation among metropolitan areas last year (3.1%) and sixth highest for the growth in the last decade (28.3%). In mid-2019, about 324,500 people lived in the oil and gas rich area.

Urban counties outnumber rural counties

Final county census estimates released before the end of the 2020 census show that in the past decade, urban Colorado counties have grown much faster than rural counties, reflecting national trends.

The state has 15 counties with 50,000 or more residents. Since 2010, the combined population of those counties has increased by almost 16%, to 5.1 million in the new estimates. Meanwhile, in the 49 Colorado counties with populations of less than 50,000, the total number of residents has grown by just 4.4%. About 631,000 people lived in those rural counties in mid-2019.

Among the 26 smallest counties, those with less than 10,000 residents a decade ago, 11 have lost population. The steepest cumulative falls, exceeding 14% since 2010 in each case, have occurred in Bent and Kit Carson counties in the eastern plains.

But Colorado's small counties fared slightly better than smaller counties across the country.

"An interesting trend we've seen in this decade is the widespread decline in population among the smallest counties, while the largest counties tend to have population growth," said Christine Hartley, demographer of the Census Bureau, in a press release. "Three out of four counties with a population of less than 10,000 in 2010 had even smaller populations in 2019."

Fastest growing counties

In terms of percentage growth, Lake County in the Mountains led the state in the new estimates, growing 3.6% to 8,127 residents. The second was Weld County (3.1%) and the third was rural Custer County, located southwest of Pueblo, which grew 2.7% to approximately 5,100 people.

In the metropolitan area, Denver's growth rate was outstripped by Douglas County (2.4%) and the city and Broomfield County (1.7%).

Population of the metropolitan area

As of July 1, the estimated population of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area was 2.97 million, an increase of 1.2% in the prior year. It is still the nineteenth largest metropolitan area in the nation, as defined by the Census Bureau, but that excludes Boulder County and includes some rural areas.

The best-known metropolitan area of ​​seven counties – Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties – had an estimated population of 3.23 million, an increase of 1.1% in the prior year.