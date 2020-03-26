Denton County Officials Provide Coronavirus Update – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. give an update on your COVID-19 cases.

Judge Andy Eads is joined by officials from the Denton County Department of Public Health and the Denton County Department of Development and Emergency Services.

There are currently 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. Twenty of those patients are currently hospitalized.

%MINIFYHTMLcee83353f1652498009b7c9abecf968913% %MINIFYHTMLcee83353f1652498009b7c9abecf968914%

On Tuesday, the county announced its own "stay home,quot; orders to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community. Residents are asked to stay home unless they do "essential activities," such as shopping or going to jobs that are still open.

%MINIFYHTMLcee83353f1652498009b7c9abecf968915% %MINIFYHTMLcee83353f1652498009b7c9abecf968916%

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources