Davy Russell looks to 2021 National on Tiger Roll | Racing News

Davy Russell has his fingers crossed. Tiger Roll will have an opportunity to enter the Grand National history books next year.

It was announced last week that the spectacular Aintree will not be running this year, with the race schedule on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll has won consecutive races, emulating Red Rum, and was set to become the first horse to win the world's largest steeplechase three times in a row.

Russell told Sky Sports Racing: "You would love to go, you would love a crack, unfortunately it is not like that, but we have won two and they have been very special."

"Gordon has said that maybe there could be a chance that he stays in training to have a cut next year, so there are always positives in things. We will have to wait and see, but it's a shame."

"Since this week we have always been building towards a Grand National and the last two Nationals I have been to, I have won. It is a happy hunting ground for me right now."

"It is unfortunate that we do not have a cut this year, but listening to the comments, there is a possibility that it will be there next year."

Russell has also wondered what might have been with Presenting Percy, after he fell two from his home in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He said, "I was about to pull the trigger on him, whether he would have won is in the lap of the gods, but I felt like I was going to end up in front of Monalee and I felt right then, turning off. At the curve, I had it. covered and finished a fourth quarter.

"I was ready to pull my boy's trigger to let him cut the hill and unfortunately we didn't have that opportunity."

"It is a very good horse and Pat (Kelly) has been in great shape, compared to last year, I felt like I was riding a completely different horse."

"He was really in the song and he jumped on it brilliantly. He had never done it before, but it was always up to him to go to a fence."