Dance Ledge Quote; Smithsonian Commission – Deadline

Dancing Ledge, the 25% -owned drama producer of Fremantle, has promoted executive producer Chris Carey to the new position of CEO. She will work alongside CEO Laurence Bowen, joining Dancing Ledge last year after spells producing shows including The Miserables. Dancing Ledge's current roster includes the Martin Freeman series The responder and the novichok drama Salisbury poisonings, which are being done for the BBC, as well as for Netflix Delhi crime. Bowen said: "Chris's experience, knowledge, contacts and creative talent make him Dancing Ledge's first perfect MD. He has had great success in the industry before and since joining Dancing Ledge and with him in In a leadership position, the company can grow its reputation as a bold and memorable drama producer and a champion of new talent. "

The Smithsonian Channel will broadcast the five-year search for a fleet of infamous German battleships that sank in 1914 off the Falkland Islands. The documentary, Lost ships: the hunt for the Kaiser's superfleet, will be broadcast both in the USA. USA like in the UK, and it's made by British producer TVT Productions. Executive producer Charles Thompson said: "Lost ships: the hunt for the Kaiser's superfleet It is a fascinating story of the culmination of a man's childhood dream of finding a lost fleet of the world's most fearsome battleships. Using cutting-edge technology and battling some of the worst conditions on the planet, it reveals hidden secrets from one of the most famous sea battles in history. "The film was made in association with Polestar Pictures and is funded by The Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust Matthew Wortman is the director.

British broadcaster Channel 5, owned by ViacomCBS, is increasing its children's offer to help families during the coronavirus pandemic. Will do 250 additional episodes of Milk shake! content available for television audiences and My5 streaming service. There will be additional episodes of shows including Mr Men, Mofy, Meet the hedgehogs, Secret life of puppies, Kittens Secret Life Y Angelina dancer. Louise Bucknole, Vice President of Children's Programming at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: “We know how difficult it is for parents and caregivers to stay home with their children. All of our content is designed to help keep young children busy in a fun, safe, and learning environment, giving adults a much-needed break or a joint viewing option with their little ones. ”