Dana White tries to build the & # 39; baddest card & # 39; for UFC 249 and denies job cuts

UFC President Dana White said he is trying to build the "meanest card,quot; in mixed martial arts history for UFC 249 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML8f638bee4ea1ced4634e5a9a36f0716611% %MINIFYHTML8f638bee4ea1ced4634e5a9a36f0716612%

White said the venue for the lightweight title matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is "99.9 percent,quot; confirmed, although UFC 249 will be a closed event with no fans due to the health emergency.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

UFC 249 was originally established for Brooklyn, New York on April 18, but the COVID-19 crisis forced White to consider other options, with possible additional fights.

"We are building a card where people can still maneuver and get in," White told ESPN. "We are trying to build the worst card ever made in the history of sports … Some of the things are going to work, and some of the things are not going to work."

"We are trying to find out if they don't, what do we do? … Actually, Francis (Ngannou) is one of the guys that we are also seeing. Yes, yes, yes (against Jairzinho Rozenstruik)." "

More than 21,100 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, while there have been more than 468,600 confirmed cases. In the United States, victims have exceeded 1,000 as cases increase to more than 65,000.

The health emergency has paralyzed sports and caused the loss of jobs worldwide.

White denied a report alleging that the UFC would begin firing several employees.

"It is not true," he told TMZ Sports. "No one is being fired; it is not going to happen."