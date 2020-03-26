Dallas police arrest man suspected of shooting and killing 37-year-old Kevin Edwards – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police made an arrest for the murder of Kevin Edwards, 37.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on March 26, police responded to a shooting at 4313 S. Malcolm X Blvd. When officers arrived, they found Edwards lying on the ground in a parking lot.

Edwards was treated by the Dallas Fire Department and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their preliminary investigation, officers at the scene arrested 35-year-old Michael Williams.

When interviewed by police, Williams declined to give a voluntary statement and was promptly transported to the Dallas County Jail, where he now faces a murder charge.