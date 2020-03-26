Daily sports television schedule: what to watch on ESPN, FS1 and other channels for Thursday, March 25

Live sports isn't happening right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean fans have stopped wanting sports action. On Sunday, CBS took the normally allotted time slot for the March Madness games live and filled them with classic games from past tournaments.

%MINIFYHTML3d38e1532c760a6d54d41fe0fec3ad9311% %MINIFYHTML3d38e1532c760a6d54d41fe0fec3ad9312%

The games, like the 1992 Elite Eight showdown between Duke and Kentucky, got fans involved with the past well enough that the game was trending on Twitter. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Many networks are following suit without live games to stream or comment. Sporting News compiled all the classic games on the networks to help fans navigate nostalgia.

MORE: A Guide for Sports Fans on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and More

ESPN schedule today

ESPN continues with regularly scheduled shows like Sportscenter and NFL Live during the day and airing docuseries like "O.J .: Made in America,quot; ​​at night. On other ESPN channels, such as the ACC Network and SEC Network, the emphasis is on playing last season's college football and basketball games.

Time (ET) Year Game Sport Channel 9 a.m. 2019 Miami vs. Florida St. Football ACC Network Noon 2019 Wofford vs. No. 4 Clemson Football ACC Network 12:30 pm. 2019 Kentucky vs South Carolina Football SEC Network 3 p.m. 2019 Virginia vs North Carolina Football ACC Network 4:30 pm. 2020 No. 10 Kentucky vs South Carolina Basketball SEC Network 6 p.m. 2019 Florida St. vs Boston College Football ACC Network 9 p.m. 2019 South Carolina vs No. 3 Georgia Football Red Sec. 9 p.m. 2019 Louisville vs Miami Football ACC Network

FS1 schedule today

Fox Sports 1 also continues regularly scheduled programming during the day, but switches to classic World Series games at night. First there is the extra-inning thriller in 2016, followed by one of the most dramatic endings in baseball history in 2001.

Time (ET) Game Match 7 p.m. 2016 World Series Game 7 Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians 10 p.m. 2001 World Series Game 7 New York Yankees at the Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB Network Hours Today

MLB Network is kicking off the morning with some great early season games and ending with legendary home run Aaron Boone.

Time (ET) Date / game Match 6:30 a.m. April 1, 2013 Dodgers giants 08:30 am. April 4, 2017 Giants in Diamondbacks 11:30 am. April 4, 1994 Mets at Cubs 4 p.m. 2003 ALCS Game 7 Red Sox in the Yankees

MORE: How to Watch Classic Baseball Games on MLB Network, Other Channels

NBA TV schedule today

NBA TV features the Jazz of the 1990s, teams with two Hall of Fame players in John Stockton who failed to capture a title.

Time (ET) Date / game Match Noon January 15, 1991 Spurs at Jazz 2 p.m. February 21, 1993 NBA All-Star Game 4 p.m. February 1, 1995 Jazz nuggets 7 p.m. 1997 WCF Game 6 Jazz at Rockets 10 p.m. 1997 NBA Finals Game 3 Bulls at Jazz

NBC sports schedule today

NBC Sports is packed with games from the Stanley Cup Finals that secured championships.

Time (ET) Game Match 3 p.m. 2009 Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 Penguins at Red Wings 5 pm. 2010 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 Blackhawks on Flyers 7 p.m. 2013 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 Blackhawks at Bruins 9 p.m. Stanley Cup 2018 Final 5 Game Capitals in Golden Knights 11 p.m. 2009 Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 Penguins at Red Wings

NFL Network Schedule Today

The two Super Bowl matches on the NFL Network feature two of the best quarterbacks to play the game. Peyton Manning makes his first Super Bowl appearance in the first game and Tom Brady brings his perfect 18-0 record to the second game.

Time Game Match Year 6 p.m. Super Bowl XLI Foals vs bears 2006 8:30 pm. Super Bowl XLII Giants vs Patriots 2008

NHL network hours today

NHL Network has some classic games to start the day. 1993 and 1994 Stanley Cup Finals shown.