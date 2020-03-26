Daily sports television schedule: what to watch on ESPN, FS1 and other channels for Thursday, March 25

Live sports isn't happening right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean fans have stopped wanting sports action. On Sunday, CBS took the normally allotted time slot for the March Madness games live and filled them with classic games from past tournaments.
The games, like the 1992 Elite Eight showdown between Duke and Kentucky, got fans involved with the past well enough that the game was trending on Twitter. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.
Many networks are following suit without live games to stream or comment. Sporting News compiled all the classic games on the networks to help fans navigate nostalgia.
ESPN schedule today
ESPN continues with regularly scheduled shows like Sportscenter and NFL Live during the day and airing docuseries like "O.J .: Made in America,quot; at night. On other ESPN channels, such as the ACC Network and SEC Network, the emphasis is on playing last season's college football and basketball games.
|Time (ET)
|Year
|Game
|Sport
|Channel
|9 a.m.
|2019
|Miami vs. Florida St.
|Football
|ACC Network
|Noon
|2019
|Wofford vs. No. 4 Clemson
|Football
|ACC Network
|12:30 pm.
|2019
|Kentucky vs South Carolina
|Football
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|2019
|Virginia vs North Carolina
|Football
|ACC Network
|4:30 pm.
|2020
|No. 10 Kentucky vs South Carolina
|Basketball
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|2019
|Florida St. vs Boston College
|Football
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|2019
|South Carolina vs No. 3 Georgia
|Football
|Red Sec.
|9 p.m.
|2019
|Louisville vs Miami
|Football
|ACC Network
FS1 schedule today
Fox Sports 1 also continues regularly scheduled programming during the day, but switches to classic World Series games at night. First there is the extra-inning thriller in 2016, followed by one of the most dramatic endings in baseball history in 2001.
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Match
|7 p.m.
|2016 World Series Game 7
|Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians
|10 p.m.
|2001 World Series Game 7
|New York Yankees at the Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Network Hours Today
MLB Network is kicking off the morning with some great early season games and ending with legendary home run Aaron Boone.
|Time (ET)
|Date / game
|Match
|6:30 a.m.
|April 1, 2013
|Dodgers giants
|08:30 am.
|April 4, 2017
|Giants in Diamondbacks
|11:30 am.
|April 4, 1994
|Mets at Cubs
|4 p.m.
|2003 ALCS Game 7
|Red Sox in the Yankees
NBA TV schedule today
NBA TV features the Jazz of the 1990s, teams with two Hall of Fame players in John Stockton who failed to capture a title.
|Time (ET)
|Date / game
|Match
|Noon
|January 15, 1991
|Spurs at Jazz
|2 p.m.
|February 21, 1993
|NBA All-Star Game
|4 p.m.
|February 1, 1995
|Jazz nuggets
|7 p.m.
|1997 WCF Game 6
|Jazz at Rockets
|10 p.m.
|1997 NBA Finals Game 3
|Bulls at Jazz
NBC sports schedule today
NBC Sports is packed with games from the Stanley Cup Finals that secured championships.
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Match
|3 p.m.
|2009 Stanley Cup Finals Game 7
|Penguins at Red Wings
|5 pm.
|2010 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6
|Blackhawks on Flyers
|7 p.m.
|2013 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6
|Blackhawks at Bruins
|9 p.m.
|Stanley Cup 2018 Final 5 Game
|Capitals in Golden Knights
|11 p.m.
|2009 Stanley Cup Finals Game 7
|Penguins at Red Wings
NFL Network Schedule Today
The two Super Bowl matches on the NFL Network feature two of the best quarterbacks to play the game. Peyton Manning makes his first Super Bowl appearance in the first game and Tom Brady brings his perfect 18-0 record to the second game.
|Time
|Game
|Match
|Year
|6 p.m.
|Super Bowl XLI
|Foals vs bears
|2006
|8:30 pm.
|Super Bowl XLII
|Giants vs Patriots
|2008
NHL network hours today
NHL Network has some classic games to start the day. 1993 and 1994 Stanley Cup Finals shown.
|Time
|Game
|Match
|8 a.m.
|1993 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5
|Kings in Canadiens
|10 a.m.
|1994 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7
|Canucks at Rangers
