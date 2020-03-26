Home Entertainment Da Brat's girlfriend buys him a new $ 300K Bentley truck!

Da Brat's girlfriend buys him a new $ 300K Bentley truck!

By
Bradley Lamb
Rapper Da Brat is known for her lyrics and masculine energy. But she collapsed today when her girlfriend surprised her with a new $ 300K Bentley SUV.

Da Brat is currently engaged to Jesseca Dupart, better known as Judy. She turned her passion into a hair care empire, New Orleans-based Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Judy is reportedly a billionaire.

Judy is here spending her millions on her new baby. but don't worry, Jessica also bought a Bentley, although she got a convertible

