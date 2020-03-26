Da Brat's girlfriend buys him a new $ 300K Bentley truck!

Rapper Da Brat is known for her lyrics and masculine energy. But she collapsed today when her girlfriend surprised her with a new $ 300K Bentley SUV.

Da Brat is currently engaged to Jesseca Dupart, better known as Judy. She turned her passion into a hair care empire, New Orleans-based Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Judy is reportedly a billionaire.

Judy is here spending her millions on her new baby. but don't worry, Jessica also bought a Bentley, although she got a convertible

Here is the video;

The couple went public with their relationship last month. Days after the businessman announced his engagement, the rapper was spotted supporting her at the Krewe of Neterfititi Family Day parade in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

In some photos circulating online, Da Brat was sitting on a float while Judy was busy showcasing her parade outfit consisting of a curve-hugging outfit paired with a pair of pink fringed knee-high boots. To add a more cheerful air to her look, she wore a rainbow-colored wig complete with a huge, colorful headdress.