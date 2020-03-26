Cynthia Bailey fans tease her dance skills – watch her performance

Cynthia Bailey is social distancing, just like most of your favorite celebrities these days. As 50 Cent said not too long ago, social estrangement doesn't mean we skip exercise, and Cynthia is trying to exercise at home.

She has been dancing all over the house for fans who are making fun of her movements, in the friendliest way, of course.

‘The gym is closed and I am trying to do some kind of exercise at home. Doing these trillers was fun and actually a good workout💪🏽 I still had to fit my meeting dress vestido Thanks @jtavar_ for combing my hair!

@dahextensions #positivevibes, "Cynthia captioned her video.

People freaked out and asked Cynthia where Mike Hill was and who the man in the video was. Cynthia said this is her stylist in the caption.

A follower said: ‘Cynthia I love you but you can't dance … hahaha I'm sorry … but you try … do it girl,quot;

Another follower posted this: ‘Girl, I exercise for the first time in 2 weeks because I gain 10 pounds. Why does it hurt like I'm in a fight and get hit?

One commenter wrote: ‘I thought you guys stayed true to social distancing. A damn shame. "

Someone else said: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 Take a look at this new chef that I've been following because she just moved to Atlanta and her food looks great. @chef_nel ".

One commenter posted, "Girllll, if your fabric falls off, that will brighten my day," but I love everything about you, Cynthia.

Another fan said: You certainly are living your best life, these videos are cute! Keep having fun! "

Dancing is something Cynthia has been doing a lot these days at home. She has also been flaunting her natural look, and fans praised her in the comment section.

Cynthia and Mike are social spacers, and they also told their fans to do the same.



