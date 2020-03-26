Critics of Ivanka Trump outraged by her children washing their hands with $ 40 soap even though more than 3 million Americans lost jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis

The United States is going through a really tough time financially due to the full Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19. As you know, more than three million Americans have lost their jobs, representing the highest unemployment rate in the country in a long time.

So it makes sense that when one of the First Daughters, Ivanka Trump, revealed that her sons are using unnecessarily expensive soaps to wash their hands and keep the virus away, people were upset!

%MINIFYHTML5c4afcbd581b03e127f5d70c1792ee2e11% %MINIFYHTML5c4afcbd581b03e127f5d70c1792ee2e12%

It was even worse that she realized that Ivanka was detached from reality, as it was actually her attempt to spread awareness about the Coronavirus that put her in hot water.

So is! Donald Trump's daughter was trying to educate people on what to do when it became clear that her three children were using a $ 39 bottle of Aesop soap!

The clip he posted shows 3, 6, and 8 year olds singing the ABC song while washing their hands as it takes the recommended 20 seconds to sing.

In the caption, her mother wrote: ‘WE ALL have a role to play in stopping the spread! Wash your hands (ohhh … and turn off the sink with your elbow or a towel while saving save … there is still a work in progress with these guys 10 days in 🤷‍♀️) 💛. ’.

As mentioned earlier, people were not happy with the kind of fancy soap they used in the midst of the country's economic crisis caused by so many people who lost their jobs and had to close their small businesses.

Ad %MINIFYHTML5c4afcbd581b03e127f5d70c1792ee2e80% %MINIFYHTML5c4afcbd581b03e127f5d70c1792ee2e80%

These are some of the comments he received: ‘Ivanka Trump posted a video of her children washing their hands with hand soap for $ 39. What's next, tomorrow will you tell us to eat $ 100 cakes? "/" Isn't a $ 40 bottle of hand soap a bit expensive, @IvankaTrump? "/" Completely out of touch with the real world! I supply twice a year when they have sales of antibacterial soaps for bath and body, hand sanitizer, etc.



Post views:

5 5