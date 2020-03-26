Cristiano Ronaldo called our launch "a disgrace,quot; in Valencia, says Gary Neville | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLd486b930321222d8cdc7fec86fe4201611% %MINIFYHTMLd486b930321222d8cdc7fec86fe4201612%

You can listen, watch and read the entire episode of Off Script with Neville discussing where everything went wrong in Valencia through our Sky Sports platforms from 12 p.m.





In a special Off Script edition, Gary Neville explains to Geoff Shreeves how he kept the grass long and dry, which shook Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gary Neville reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo called his pitch in Valencia "a disgrace,quot; after he was unable to water or cut before his clash with Real Madrid.

Neville traded the television studio for the sideline in 2015, spending four months driving Valencia where he faced Ronaldo when Madrid visited Mestalla in one of his first games in charge.

In one of the few positive memories of his unsuccessful period in Spain, Neville led his team to a 2-2 draw against the 10-man Real, where he managed to keep Ronaldo silent for long periods.

Neville admitted that his former Manchester United teammate was unhappy with his decision to tone down tactically by not watering or cutting it in preparation for the game.

Neville and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United

Speaking at a special hour Out of script – posted Thursday at 12 p.m. – Regarding his time in Valencia, Neville revealed: "The 2-2 draw with Real Madrid, where we almost won late, was an incredible night.

"Rafa Benítez was the coach of Madrid and that was his last game before he was fired. What I remember most about that game was our tactic of leaving the pitch too long and not watering the field so that the ball would not travel as fast with the hope to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

"It was like a farmer's field.

"Cristiano approached me before the game and told me 'it's a disgrace, cut the field'. I said 'absolutely no chance'.

"There was no way it was leaking that night."

Neville was fired four months in his role with Valencia

