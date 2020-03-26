Creator DJ Nash in Big Cliffhanger, New Mystery & Season 3 Prospects – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5688c6359bd3423a1bdf1217254d704611% %MINIFYHTML5688c6359bd3423a1bdf1217254d704612%

SPOILER ALERT: Story includes details on ABC season 2 finale A million little things.

A packed finale to ABC season 2 A million little things It ended in shocking suspense, with the life of Eddie (David Giuntoli) hanging off balance.

A trip to get more answers about his possible involvement in Alex's death years ago pushes Eddie into a near relapse to his drink on his 10th anniversary of sobriety. He gathers him and heads home to renew his vows with Katherine when he is hit by a truck while crossing the street at night.

In addition to leaving Eddie's fate up in the air, we can reveal that the cliffhanger also established a new mystery: Who hit Eddie?, in the line of Dallas Cliffhanger classic end of season whodunit Who shot J.R.? (More about that, and the importance of the cliffhanger airing on an alternate ending ending that had been filmed a little later.)

Tonight's episode is framed around Eddie and Katherine's vow renewal. The location of the ceremony at the last minute was moved to the hospital after Roma and Regina received a call for Eve, the woman carrying the baby they were about to adopt, to go into labor. Eve develops complications and is rushed to the operating room for an emergency caesarean, but after a few intense moments for Regina, Rome and their friends, the birth mother and baby are fine. Rome can hug the child and he and Regina receive Delilah's blessing to name him after Jon when the new parents receive devastating news: Eve has changed her mind and is keeping the baby. By the time Rome and Regina get home, she is inconsolable and takes it from him.

Gary makes it official with Darcy as his girlfriend and date for the vow renewal ceremony, but he still worries about Maggie, who finally tells him that she loves him and asks him to accompany her to Oxford, but it's too late. Gary then follows her to the airport, and it seems he would profess his love. What he does, in a way, but mainly he wants to clear the air and remain friends. Then he goes directly to Darcy's house.

While waiting for the ceremony in the hospital, Delilah's children can meet the new EMT Miles squeeze from their mother, who receives the approval of the entire group.

In light of the difficult work and failed adoption, Katherine cancels the renewal of the vote. Eddie never gets there anyway because he receives an unexpected visit from Alex's sister Colleen, who urges him to stop digging in the past. He heeds the request for about two seconds before asking his sister where he had hidden the wet clothes he was wearing when he found him on the shore the night Alex drowned in the lake. He finds them and in the jean pocket is the bracelet that he had given Alex that summer and that he wore everywhere. Convinced that he is somehow responsible for his death, Eddie heads to a bar and almost takes a sip before calling Katherine to tell her that he will be coming home to do the vow renewal after all. Minutes later he is hit by the truck.

The whole subject of the wedding vows at the end and titled "Till Death Do Us Part" certainly does not bode well for Eddie. In an interview with Deadline, A million little things Creator DJ Nash addresses Eddie's fate. It also hints at the identity of the person behind the wheel in the murder / attempted murder, a new mystery that would join the ongoing one about Alex's death next season.

Speaking of season 3, which has yet to be ordered, Nash shares an encouraging sign that AMLT It would be renewed, reveals that the season 2 finale had an alternate ending, talks about the possible third season, and provides guidance on the future of Regina and Rome, Gary and Maggie and Delilah and Miles.

DEADLINE: Let's start with the end. What can you say about Eddie's fate?

NASH: From the beginning of the series, we loved the idea of ​​taking something you thought was one way and turning it around, whether it was thinking that Rome was going to take his life, only to find out that Jon died of suicide. Eddie was having an affair with his guitar student's mother, only to find out it was Delilah, or even wanting you to dislike Katherine in the pilot, I wish you loved her over the course of the first and second seasons.

I think we loved the idea that something is not always what it seems, and flip something. With Eddie this season, we really liked the idea of ​​seeing him punished for the affair last season. That's why we had Katherine come out in the series premiere, and I think towards the end of this season, we wanted to see him challenged, and potentially go back to drinking, and yet still not drink for the sake of his family. , and be the partner in this marriage that had not been before.

So that decision and his ability to give up that drink, and literally go home to take the vows to be that life partner, that's where we wanted to show his success, and then obviously we hit him, which will threaten everyone of that.

DEADLINE: In the fall finale of season 2, you told me, referring to Alex's murder mystery, that "it will take us to the third season." In light of that, should we read more about the accident, which may not have been an accident but part of the ongoing mystery, that someone, such as Alex's father, for example, intentionally hit Eddie?

NASH: That's interesting. There is more to this story, and we will learn more about this story, if we have a season three, the story of what happened in that lake. Next season, whether Eddie is back or not, our group of friends and Eddie's sister will uncover the truth of what happened.

DEADLINE: So Eddie could be dead?

NASH: He was hit by the car and what I have said about this is that I am not confirming whether he is dead or alive. I will say that Katherine and Theo's life will never be the same.

DEADLINE: Back to Eddie being hit. Was it an accident or did someone try to kill him?

NASH: The person driving the truck is someone we saw earlier.

DEADLINE: That should keep fans guessing until next fall. As you mentioned, A million little things It hasn't been renewed for a third season yet. Did you hesitate to finish the season in a cliffhanger in case you don't get picked up, and what are your expectations for a third season?

NASH: I will tell you that the studio and the network have supported this program so much from the beginning. They have left me and they have told us the stories exactly the way we want to tell them, they have simply been incredible partners. I had an alternate ending to the show, and they told me to go with this one.

TERMme: Can you share what that alternate ending was?

NASH: No, I don't want to. I filmed it, A, hoping I didn't need it, and B, thinking that maybe sometime, it would be fun to release it.

DEADLINE: If there is a third season, what main themes will you focus on?

NASH: What I'm going to say is that it's something similar to what we're going through right now, this horrible thing the world is going through right now. When we get out of it, we will have a different perspective on everything, on life in general. And I think our group of friends, after what they're going to put up with the way we finish Act Six at the end for everyone, is that everyone will come out with a perspective that is different than anything they had before.

DEADLINE: Let's talk about the group of friends. First, Regina and Rome, who began the adoption journey in the late fall. After the anguish over the failed adoption and Regina's reaction when they got home, will her marriage survive?

NASH: I can speak for myself because I am in a 20 year marriage that is very strong. The loss of a child is unimaginable and, in a sense, it is almost as if they have died, because they held this baby and now that baby is gone. When we met Regina and Roma, they didn't want to have a child. So he wanted to have a child, and then she not only got excited about the idea, but she was really into it.

They're both hurting right now, but for Regina, she's angry about everything that left her hurt, and right now, Rome made her want this, and he's a big part of why she's suffering.

I want us to see how Regina changes, how Rome changes and how this couple changes because of what happened. This is the couple we are looking for. I know they are loved, I know they are sacred. I totally understand it, and I feel the same, and it will be, I want us to see this challenge, this test, because, being a survivor of child sexual assault, and with Rome dealing with her depression and her suicide attempt, those problems united them. . This is the first thing they have had to endure that threatens to tear them apart.

DEADLINE: Gary and Maggie never seem to have a good time. Will that ever change, and is Maggie completely offstage for next season at Oxford?

NASH: When we talked last season, I said this whole season for them would be them trying to figure out what their cancer-free life is, and that made them part. There was the psychic, there was Eric, there were a lot of things that led her to find out who she is without cancer, and as Gary said, I need to find out who I am without you.

As they embark on this journey, she goes to Oxford for a year, they are doing the work necessary to discover who they are. So while he is with Darcy, and I think it will be fun to play it, and see that relationship, I think there is a bond between Maggie and Gary that is stronger than it has been in a long time.

DEADLINE: Is Eric's time on the show over?

NASH: I love Jason Ritter, and would love to find a way to bring him back if his schedule allows. Eric has done many, many questionable things, but in the end we sympathized more with the story than when we discovered the secret.

That's true of most of our guest cast. We have a very strong cast, but we have a very strong guest cast. I would love to see Parker (Young) again.

DEADLINE: So isn't it clear if Delilah's romance with Miles (played by Parker) will continue?

NASH: It is not entirely clear, because it is in another series. So I have to at least work around that, I throw someone I might not have access to.