Courteney Cox is a group of friends who look in excess during quarantine to prepare for the next meeting – "I don't even remember being on the show,quot;

It may be hard to believe, but Courteney Cox has decided to binge-eat. friends for the first time while in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. During a remote appearance this week in Jimmy Kimmel Live!Cox said he decided to watch the series that made her a star before the next one. friends meeting.

"People love the show so much that I decided to go binge friendsCox said. "I just started the first season!"

Since the series left Netflix earlier in the year and won't be available until May on HBOMax, the 55-year-old woman told Kimmel that she had purchased the series on Amazon Prime. Cox said she decided to binge friends after meeting with the producers for the next meeting because he realized he didn't remember much about the show.

"They kept asking me all these questions about friends"Cox said." I don't even remember being on the show! I have such a bad memory! I obviously remember loving everyone there and having fun, and I remember certain moments in my life. But I don't remember episodes. I would never pass, fail each test!

Cox added that by the time the quarantine ends, she will "know a lot about it."

Kimmel tried to find out how much he knew about the beloved comedy, asking him if he knew the name of the character he was playing. Cox said he did know the answer (Monica), but that was the only thing he got right.

Kimmel brought her cousin Anthony for a friends Trivia game with Cox and all the questions were about Monica. During the contest, Cox admitted that she was embarrassed that Cousin Anthony easily hit her due to her lack of friends knowledge.

Cox also revealed that she and the rest of the friends cast – Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston – were scheduled to record the friends special meeting March 23-24 in Central Perk on the original comedy stage at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California.

Originally, HBOMax had planned to broadcast the friends Special when they launched the streaming site in May along with the entire series of 236 episodes. Instead, fans will have to wait for the unscripted special until after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.



