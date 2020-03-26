Couple helping families of children with traumatic brain injuries make ends meet amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Families around the world are feeling the devastating financial impact due to the job loss caused by the coronavirus, but a Culver City couple is helping families of children with traumatic brain injuries survive.

That couple, Eric and Angela Weingrad, started their Holton’s Heroes organization after their son, Holton, suffered a traumatic brain injury while caring for a babysitter at 11 months of age.

"He spent weeks in a coma, and the first year after the injury was by far the most difficult year of our lives," said Eric.

The tremendous amount of support and hope from family, friends, and strangers inspired them to launch the nonprofit organization that focuses on helping families struggling with the costs of caring for a child with special needs due to traumatic brain injury. .

"What we do is provide home therapy equipment that is generally very expensive," said Eric. "It can range from hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars."

And now, with the sudden loss of jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Holton’s Heroes dedicated $ 10,000 in supermarket gift cards to the Holton’s Heroes Food Fund.

"I think we are all suffering financially, and it's going to get even worse," Angela said. "But this is just a small thing to help people that we can do that makes us feel good to be able to help people."

In just one week, the entire $ 10,000 was donated to 25 families of children with traumatic brain injuries in 14 different states.

"Right now, what we are doing feels good, but we are really concerned," said Eric. "We are concerned about our country, we are concerned about families with special needs everywhere."

Those interested in donating to the Holton Heroes Food Fund to help families of children with traumatic brain injuries can visit the organization's website.