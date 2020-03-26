Could the coronavirus pandemic provide relief in Yemen? The | Coronavirus pandemic

Much of the global focus is on the growing coronavirus pandemic.

And as the war on the disease intensifies, the United Nations calls for a ceasefire in other wars, such as in Syria and Yemen, saying that people should be fighting the outbreak, not each other.

The warring parties in Yemen cautiously support the UN appeal.

Five years of conflict have killed at least 100,000 people and created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

What are the prospects for ending the conflict?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Hussain Al-Bukhaiti – journalist and commentator on Houthi affairs

Afrah Nasser – researcher in Yemen for Human Rights Watch

Elisabeth Kendall – Principal Investigator in Arab and Islamic Studies at Pembroke College, University of Oxford

